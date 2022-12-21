Police bodycam video shows moments after North Las Vegas crash killing two toddlers

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - New footage from police show the moments after a fatal car crash left two children died while their mother and aunt were injured as the women are facing murder charges.

Videos from investigators with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department also share the moments both women were informed - while laying in hospital beds - that there were being charged in the deaths of the two children.

Police say the children’s aunt, KaLeah Manning, was driving drunk after splitting a bottle of tequila with a friend. Their mother, Raenysha Washington, who had also been drinking was in the passenger seat.

There were no childsafe seats in the car, they had been previously removed because they belonged to someone else, according to authorities.

Manning appeared in court Monday in a wheelchair. Washington is still in the hospital.

“Every day I wake up a part of me is missing,” Tavon Wilmer, father of 2-year-old Rose and 3-year-old Taylor Wilmer, shared with FOX5 at the vigil at the crash scene.

