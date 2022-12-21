Nevada DETR says changes to online login process to be implemented for unemployment claimants

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Nevada Department of Employment, Training & Rehabilitation (DETR) is advising claimants that updated protection measures will be implemented on its unemployment portal.

According to a news release, the new measures are meant “to protect the identity of claimants and continue to keep accounts safe and secure from potential fraud.”

DETR says that as part of the updates, active or new unemployment claimants will be required to log into their existing ID.me accounts or complete a new identity verification with ID.me upon every entry before accessing the Claimant Self-Service portal.

Once claimants complete this security measure, according to DETR, they will then be able to log in directly to their accounts as usual.

DETR advises that the update is scheduled to be complete on the evening of Dec. 28.

Once complete, the agency provided the below instructions for claimants their self-service accounts moving forward.

Steps to follow starting the evening of Dec. 28:

· Active unemployment claimants will go to ui.nv.gov as they normally would

· Click on the “For UI Claimants” tab

· Click on the “File A UI Claim” button

· Enter their claimant self-service credentials to sign into their UI account

· They will then see the following screen upon every entry:

Screen capture from Nevada Department of Employment, Training & Rehabilitation (DETR) website (Nevada Department of Employment, Training & Rehabilitation)

· Click on either the green “Sign in with ID.me” button or the xn--id-v2t.me Create an account” button

· The claimant will then enter their ID.me account credentials and follow the prompts presented in the ID.me portal or create a new ID.me account to verify their identity

· The claimant will have the option when choosing how to verify their identity to pick a “Self-Service” option or a direct option to go straight to a Trusted Referee “Video Chat Agent”

· Claimant UI account self-service credentials will not be the same as their ID.me credentials

· Once the claimant has logged in with ID.me each time, they will be redirected back to their UI claimant self-service account and will have full access as usual

According to DETR, if the claimant has forgotten their ID.me password, they will need to reset their password from the ID.me portal. The claimant will need access to the email address associated with the ID.me account to retrieve their password, DETR noted.

For questions on the change to the login process, DETR says claimants may contact the Claim Center line at (775) 684-0350 or (702) 486-0350, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.