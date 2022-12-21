Moon Valley Nurseries offering free Christmas trees Thursday in Las Vegas Valley

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Haven’t picked up a Christmas tree yet? You’re in luck.

A Las Vegas Valley plant nursery has announced that it will give away the remainder of its Christmas trees on Thursday.

Moon Valley says that while supplies last, residents can visit one of its three locations and pick up a free Christmas tree.

The free trees will only be offered on Thursday, Dec. 22 at the following nurseries:

  • 5311 W. Charleston Blvd.
  • 7375 Tule Springs Rd.
  • 9040 S. Eastern Ave.

For more information, visit www.moonvalleynurseries.com.

