Las Vegas Valley restaurant utilizing robot server to help staff run business

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas Valley restaurant has added a new employee to its staff: A robot server.

According to Rachel’s Kitchen, serving as an extra set of hands, the robot server helps staff by delivering food straight from the kitchen to a customer’s table.

Rachel’s Kitchen owner Debbie Roxarzade says the robot isn’t a replacement for staff, but rather an extra set of hands.

Roxarzade says diners have enjoyed seeing the robot whiz around the restaurant. She said the robot has especially been enjoyed by children.

Rachel’s Kitchen has debuted the robot server at its location at The District at Green Valley Ranch.

