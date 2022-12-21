Las Vegas man suffers life-threatening injuries after homemade go-cart crashes

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says a man suffered life-threatening injuries after a homemade go-cart was involved in a crash Tuesday afternoon.

According to police, at approximately 1:39 p.m. Tuesday, a go-cart crashed into a parked SUV near Silver Chimes Court and Silver Whisper Avenue.

Police say that surveillance video, witness statements and scene evidence indicated that a homemade go-cart was traveling southbound on Silver Chimes Court when the driver failed to stop at the marked stop sign or negotiate a turn.

As a result, police said the man collided with an unoccupied, parked SUV.

According to police, the driver of the go-cart was transported to Sunrise Hospital Trauma Center where staff determined his injuries to be life-threatening.

The crash remains under investigation by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s Collision Investigation Section.

