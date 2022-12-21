Las Vegas man faces murder charge in stabbing death of boyfriend, records show

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas man is charged with open murder after he allegedly stabbed his boyfriend to death during an argument on Dec. 15, according to investigators.

Anthony Cardenas, 27, faces life in prison without the possibility of parole if convicted. He is being held without bail at the Clark County Detention Center.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to a residence near St. Rose Parkway and Spencer Street in reference to a stabbing.

A man, later identified as Cardenas, called 911 at about 10 a.m. to report his boyfriend had been stabbed.

“The details given by Cardenas were vague. [He] stated his boyfriend got stabbed by an unknown suspect but that he believed the suspect used a ‘kitchen knife,’” an arrest report reads.

Officers at the scene saw the alleged victim on the ground while Cardenas was near the sidewalk of the apartment complex. The injured man was taken to Sunrise Hospital where he was treated for a severe laceration to his chest but ultimately died of his injuries, the report said.

Authorities were told by Cardenas “he and his boyfriend got into a verbal argument earlier in the morning and that [the alleged victim] hit Cardenas before leaving the apartment. Cardenas said when his boyfriend returned he had been stabbed.

While being questioned by police, Cardenas had blood on his hands, sweatshirt, and pants which he said was from trying to help his boyfriend.

After being read his Miranda Rights, Cardenas said he and his boyfriend had been in an argument earlier before going to a Wendy’s and then later a Del Taco.

Once both men were back at the apartment another argument followed, according to Cardenas. That’s when the alleged victim left the home and later returned with a stab wound, Cardenas told authorities.

“During the interview, it was apparent Cardenas kept changing his statements,” the report reads. “I asked Cardenas several times if he had stabbed his boyfriend to which he replied that he would never stab his boyfriend.”

“If he were going to stab [the alleged victim] it would have been 10 years ago when they started dating,” the report states.

In video footage from cameras obtained by police, they said Cardenas could be seen charging towards the alleged victim with a large kitchen knife in his hand, then later swinging it “back and forth as he is charging” his boyfriend.

The alleged victim can be heard in the video saying “Stab me, [redacted]” before the victim backed out of the doorway outside and Cardenas “swung the knife in a downward motion” into the victim, police said in the report.

A search warrant was executed and officers found a long kitchen knife with blood residue inside a butcher block, police said.

Cardenas’ next court date is Jan. 4.

