Las Vegas church makes last minute push for families in need of Christmas presents

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - FOX5 has highlighted Moments of Blessings House of Prayer near East Lake Mead and Nellis. The church has served as a free food distribution site for several years. The church offers free groceries on Mondays.

“It has been really tough. And in the last couple of months, it has gotten worse,” said Shirley Collier with the church.

Shirley Collier says even toy donations are down. The church plans to hold a musical event on Fridays where it will feed people. And the church bishop, Shirley Collier’s husband, will hand out toys. She is worried some kids might not get a toy for Christmas and is asking the public to donate toys.

Let’s do it for the kids’ sake. It’s not their fault that we’re going through what we’re going through because they really don’t understand inflation. They don’t understand why mom doesn’t have something under the tree for them. They don’t understand why food is not on the table. So, we need to step up and make it possible for them,” said Collier.

She says the church will also accept cash donations, so a team of people can go and buy toys for the Friday event, which is open to anyone. Collier says people should try and call ahead so someone will be available at the church to accept the donation.

Moments of Blessings House of Prayer is located at 5225 Meikle Lane, near East Lake Mead and Nellis Boulevards. Those interested can call 702-631-1195 or 702-716-3603.

