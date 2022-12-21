Former Nevada assemblywoman to fill vacant Pahrump Justice of the Peace seat

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The defeated Republican nominee for Nevada State Treasurer and former Las Vegas city councilwoman Michelle Fiore has been selected to fill a Justice of the Peace vacancy in Pahrump after a 5-0 vote Tuesday evening.

Fiore also served in the Nevada State Assembly from November 2012 to November 2016.

Fiore’s appointment to the Department B seat will run till January 2025.

She fills the vacancy caused by the passing of Justice of the Peace Kent Jasperson in August, who had served since 2007.

Fiore was among 18 applicants interested in the seat.

Commissioner Leo Blundo and former Inyo County Sheriff William Lutze withdrew prior to the meeting.

