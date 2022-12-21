Forecast Outlook 12/21/22
Gradual Warming into Christmas Weekend
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 8:36 AM PST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Today is the official start of the winter season as we welcome winter with a warming trend through Christmas.
We’ll start the day with nice clear skies as morning temperatures drop into the 30s and 40s with a daytime high of 58 degrees.
We will then inch ourselves up to the 60 degree mark by the holiday weekend with upper-50s expected Wednesday through Friday.
Christmas Eve and Christmas Day look to be in the low to mid 60s with sunny skies and a north breeze. Long range models have southern Nevada starting out next week in the upper 60s.
We Could see a few changes after we make it through the Christmas Holiday with a slight chance of showers returning by next Tuesday.
Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.