Forecast Outlook 12/21/22

Today is the official start of the winter season as we welcome winter with a warming trend through Christmas.

We’ll start the day with nice clear skies as morning temperatures drop into the 30s and 40s with a daytime high of 58 degrees.

We will then inch ourselves up to the 60 degree mark by the holiday weekend with upper-50s expected Wednesday through Friday.

Christmas Eve and Christmas Day look to be in the low to mid 60s with sunny skies and a north breeze. Long range models have southern Nevada starting out next week in the upper 60s.

We Could see a few changes after we make it through the Christmas Holiday with a slight chance of showers returning by next Tuesday.

