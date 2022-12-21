Forecast Outlook 12/21/22

Clouds will begin to increase this evening and throughout the day Thursday ahead of a disturbance making landfall on the west coast. Rain and snow chances Thursday evening and Friday will remain north of the Las Vegas Valley, but we’ll catch a north breeze with gusts around 15-25 mph.

We will then inch ourselves up to the 60 degree mark by the holiday weekend with upper-50s expected Wednesday through Friday.

Christmas Eve and Christmas Day look to be in the low to mid 60s with sunny skies and a north breeze. Long range models have southern Nevada starting out next week in the upper 60s.

We Could see a few changes after we make it through the Christmas Holiday with a slight chance of showers returning by next Tuesday.

