Ex-Las Vegas police recruit arrested for domestic strangulation

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A hopeful to join the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s ranks has been charged with domestic battery and assault with a deadly weapon, according to authorities.

Jesus Gonzales-Mazo, 28, was arrested Dec. 10.

As per police reports, officers responded to an area that is redacted in the filing at around 7:08 a.m.

Detectives spoke to the alleged victim, who claimed to be the wife of Gonzales-Mazo and stated “Jesus goes out every night with his friends and she works, comes home, and takes care of the kids.”

The night of Dec. 8 Gonzales-Mazo came home and choked the alleged victim with both hands but she did not lose consciousness, the report reads.

Until later when she reached the bedroom door and opened it and began seeing stars while gasping for air, police were told.

“She collapsed to her knees and franticly ... her hands to signal she had enough and could not breathe,” the report reads. “While she stated she did not lose conciseness [sic] but did feel dizzy.”

The alleged victim told investigators, “As Jesus was squeezing her neck he made statements ‘your mouth is going to get you into trouble,’ and ‘do you want to die tonight?’”

The woman said after Gonzales-Mazo let go of her, she punched him in the face in self-defense. He then got on top of her and hit her several times while again reminding her that “her mouth is going to get you into trouble.”

Later, the alleged victim contacted police and Gonzales-Mazo said he was going to commit suicide with a handgun but he did not despite seeing bullets in the magazine of the handgun he showed her, the report states.

LVMPD said Gonzales-Mazo was employed with the department since 2022 but has since separated from the force.

