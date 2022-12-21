Caught on cam: Police officer frees deer caught in fence

An Anne Arundel County police sergeant freed a deer that got its antlers stuck in a fence. (SOURCE: Anne Arundel County Police)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 10:11 AM PST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A police sergeant in Maryland came to the rescue recently when a deer got its antlers stuck in a fence.

The deer got himself caught in Anne Arundel County on Friday.

It took a good bit of effort for Police Sgt. Matt Hall to get the young deer buck out because the frightened animal kept struggling.

But Hall finally did it, and the deer broke free.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President...
Ukraine’s Zelenskyy arrives in US to meet Biden, address Congress
FILE - Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown (81) walks on the field during an NFL...
Charges dropped against ex-NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown
After nearly six hours of negotiations, Brien Buckley was taken into police custody after SWAT...
Man charged with attacking police station with chainsaw, barricading self at home with 2 young kids
FILE – Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried was arrested last week in the Bahamas.
FTX founder agrees to extradition, expected to fly to US