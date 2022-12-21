‘All I want for Christmas is Travis Kelce’: 99-year-old pens letter to Santa

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - It appears at least one senior citizen has the hots for Travis Kelce.

Martha, a 99-year-old resident at Hickory Estates in Hermitage, Missouri, wrote a letter to Santa asking for one thing: to have the Chiefs tight end visit her.

The West Central Missouri Community Action Agency stated residents at the retirement home were recently asked to write a note to Santa.

Martha’s read:

Dear Santa,

All I want for Christmas is Travis Kelce. If you could have him come to my door, I would put on fake eyelashes, lipstick and rouge. All I would do is stand there and bat my eyes at him. Santa, I hope you can make this happen.

Love,

Martha

Martha, age 99, is a resident at Hickory Estates in Hermitage, Missouri. Residents there were recently asked to write a note to Santa – this is Martha’s letter. What do you think @Travis Kelce? Posted by West Central Missouri Community Action Agency on Tuesday, December 20, 2022

No word if the Chiefs’ star tight end has seen the letter or responded. Here’s to Martha’s Christmas wish coming true!

