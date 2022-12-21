1 dead after semi-truck rolls over on I-11 near Boulder City

1 dead after semi-truck rolls over on I-11 near Boulder City
By Cody Lee
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 9:15 PM PST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Nevada State Police are investigating after a semi-truck rolled over on Interstate 11 near mile marker two Tuesday evening.

Troopers say one person is dead after the crash.

In a social media post, state police report a tractor-trailer overturned on the Boulder City Parkway offramp of northbound I-11.

Police say the ramp is closed.

It is unknown when it will reopen. Expect delays if you’re traveling in the area.

