1 dead after semi-truck rolls over on I-11 near Boulder City

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Nevada State Police are investigating after a semi-truck rolled over on Interstate 11 near mile marker two Tuesday evening.

Troopers say one person is dead after the crash.

#Fatal Nevada State Police is currently investigating a single vehicle (tractor trailer) roll over on NB I11 , north of mile marker 2. We have a hard closure In place on the I11 NB off ramp to go Boulder City PKWY / SR172. #DriveSafe #NevadaStatePolice pic.twitter.com/GARank4vbr — Nevada State Police Highway Patrol Southern Comm (@NVStatePolice_S) December 21, 2022

In a social media post, state police report a tractor-trailer overturned on the Boulder City Parkway offramp of northbound I-11.

Police say the ramp is closed.

It is unknown when it will reopen. Expect delays if you’re traveling in the area.

