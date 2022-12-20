Salvation Army needs to fill 80 more spots for bell ringers before Christmas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A familiar sound for many during the holiday season is the sound of bell ringers greeting many outside of local stores but with a shortage of volunteers to ring those bells, you might not hear them as often.

“I am trying to make things better for people this time of year,” said bell ringer Otis Tate. “This is my favorite time of the year.”

Daily, you can see Otis Tate doing what he says is his favorite job.

He has been ringing the bell for Salvation Army for seven years.

“I want to help people that are not as fortunate as other people,” said Tate.

The Salvation Army said the need for bell ringers like Tate is in high demand this year.

“We have a lot of different programs that we run and this funding, even though we are just collecting in December, they fund us for the entire year so, with less people able to ring, less donations come in and it is not as easy,” said Captain for Salvation Army Ryan Bearchell.

The Salvation Army said it has just five days to fill 80 spots. That means they need 16 more people daily to come out and ring the bell like Otis.”

“This job is very easy,” said Tate. “All you have to do is be a people person and love people.”

Otis said he himself receives lots of love and support while on the job.

“These people here buy me a hot chocolate, they buy me gloves, they embrace me,” said Tate.

Tate has one message for those thinking about volunteering.

“You couldn’t have no better job this time of year,” said Tate.

To sign up to become a bell ringer call 725-777-1381.

