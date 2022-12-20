Police activity closes EB 215 Northern Beltway at Hualapai Tuesday morning
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 11:08 AM PST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - RTC is advising that police activity has closed a portion of the 215 Beltway Tuesday morning.
According to a tweet from RTC, the EB 215 Northern Beltway is closed at Hualapai Way.
RTC advised motorists to expect more than 4 hours for clearance and to plan other routes.
No further information was provided.
