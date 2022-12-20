Police activity closes EB 215 Northern Beltway at Hualapai Tuesday morning

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - RTC is advising that police activity has closed a portion of the 215 Beltway Tuesday morning.

According to a tweet from RTC, the EB 215 Northern Beltway is closed at Hualapai Way.

RTC advised motorists to expect more than 4 hours for clearance and to plan other routes.

No further information was provided.

