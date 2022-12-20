North Las Vegas police: Man accused of driving 106 mph in posted 45 mph zone
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 7:07 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The North Las Vegas Police Department says a man is accused of driving 106 mph in a posted 45 mph zone.
According to NLVPD, the incident occurred near Deer Springs and Losee.
Police said in a post on Twitter that the individual was arrested and booked into NLV CCC on the following:
- 6 counts of reckless driving
- Driving without a driver’s license
- Suspended driver’s license
- No proof of insurance
Police noted that the incident took place in a posted 45 mph zone.
