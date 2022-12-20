New details on woman accused of killing date in revenge for Iranian leader’s death in 2020

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A woman accused of stabbing a man she met for a date in revenge for the death of an Iranian general admitted to police her crime, according to body-worn camera footage from authorities.

Nina Nikoubin was arrested in March 2022 for the alleged murder and is awaiting trial.

Police said while the two were in a hotel room, she stabbed the man in the neck twice. On Monday, FOX5 received video footage of an interview between officers and Nikoubin.

“Did you plan on killing him tonight?” a detective asks Nikoubin. “Just be blunt. Like, did you plan on meeting Daniel to hurt him?”

“Yes,” Nikoubin can be heard saying.

“You did. To kill him or just hurt him?” the officer responds.

“Hurt him.”

“Just to hurt him. Never planned on murdering him?” the officer asks.

“No,” she says before adding she did it “for revenge against the U.S. troops for the killing of Qasem Soleimani in 2020.”

Soleimani was killed in a US drone strike in Iraq in January 2020. Soleimani was an Iranian general and was the head of Iran’s Quds Force. At the time, Pres. Donald Trump said Soleimani was “directly and indirectly responsible for the deaths of millions of people.”

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.