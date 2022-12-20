Mt. Charleston warns of parking reaching capacity over holiday break

By FOX5 Staff
Dec. 20, 2022
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Mt. Charleston is warning residents that during winter break, parking often reaches capacity before midday.

According to a post from Mt. Charleston on Twitter, when roads and parking reach capacity, only vehicles with reservations for Lee Canyon will be allowed through.

Mt. Charleston said in the post that these conditions “will likely happen daily” over the next two weeks. They advise those planning to visit the mountain to be there by 9 a.m. or risk being turned around.

In a response to the post, one Twitter user replied that they tried to visit on Saturday and had to turn around because guests had to either already have a ski pass or be a resident.

Mt. Charleston says that residents can visit the website before heading to the mountain. They have info in both English and Spanish to help plan your trip: https://www.gomtcharleston.com/snow-season/

