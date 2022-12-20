Mt. Charleston warns of parking reaching capacity over holiday break

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Mt. Charleston is warning residents that during winter break, parking often reaches capacity before midday.

According to a post from Mt. Charleston on Twitter, when roads and parking reach capacity, only vehicles with reservations for Lee Canyon will be allowed through.

Mt. Charleston said in the post that these conditions “will likely happen daily” over the next two weeks. They advise those planning to visit the mountain to be there by 9 a.m. or risk being turned around.

🚙 #trafficalert: We weren’t joking that roads & parking reach capacity before midday over Winter Break. Currently cars must have a reservation for @LeeCanyonLV or will be turned around

🚙 This will likely happen daily the next 2weeks, so plan to be here by 9am or risk turnaround pic.twitter.com/3fIBdUbXJP — Go Mt. Charleston (@GoMtCharleston) December 19, 2022

In a response to the post, one Twitter user replied that they tried to visit on Saturday and had to turn around because guests had to either already have a ski pass or be a resident.

Mt. Charleston says that residents can visit the website before heading to the mountain. They have info in both English and Spanish to help plan your trip: https://www.gomtcharleston.com/snow-season/

