Mob Museum in downtown Las Vegas to offer free entry to law enforcement

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Mob Museum in downtown Las Vegas announced that it will offer free admission to all law enforcement professionals on Jan. 9.

According to a news release, the free admission offer is in honor of National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day.

The Mob Museum says the event will offer free entry for all federal, state and local law enforcement professionals who show their ID at the box office.

The event will run from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 9.

For more information about the Mob Museum, visit themobmuseum.org.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.