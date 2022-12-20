Mob Museum in downtown Las Vegas to offer free entry to law enforcement

The Mob Museum in downtown Las Vegas
The Mob Museum in downtown Las Vegas(FOX5)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 10:13 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Mob Museum in downtown Las Vegas announced that it will offer free admission to all law enforcement professionals on Jan. 9.

According to a news release, the free admission offer is in honor of National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day.

The Mob Museum says the event will offer free entry for all federal, state and local law enforcement professionals who show their ID at the box office.

The event will run from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 9.

For more information about the Mob Museum, visit themobmuseum.org.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crime (GFX)
3 dead after murder-suicide in Bullhead City, police say
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Police activity closes EB 215 Northern Beltway at Hualapai Tuesday morning
FOX5 News: Live in Las Vegas 730am - 8am
Silverton hosting ‘Underwater Santa’ experience on Christmas Eve
North Las Vegas police: Man accused of driving 106 mph in posted 45 mph zone
North Las Vegas police: Man accused of driving 106 mph in posted 45 mph zone