Missing 79-year-old last seen in Laughlin found safe, LVMPD says

By FOX5 Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 6:18 PM PST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
UPDATE - 6:40 P.M.

Las Vegas police say the missing man has been found safe.

No additional information was provided.

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is searching for a senior citizen who may be in danger.

Police say 79-year-old Gerald Makela was last seen on December 14 in Laughlin, Nevada. He’s known to travel to Bullhead City, Arizona frequently.

The missing person’s report said Makela might be in severe emotional distress and need medical assistance.

He’s described as having gray hair and hazel eyes, standing 6-foot tall.

Authorities believe Makela drives a blue 2008 Mercury Grand Marquis with an Arizona temporary license plate 1E29385.

Anyone with information on Makela’s whereabouts is asked to contact LVMPD at (702) 828-3111or by email.

