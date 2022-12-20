Forecast Outlook-12/20/22

Clouds have cleared out from this morning, and we’ll end the day under mostly clear skies. Overnight lows will again drop in the 30s and 40s, but downtown Las Vegas will remain above freezing.

We will then inch ourselves up to the 60 degree mark by the holiday weekend with upper-50s expected Wednesday through Friday. Christmas Eve and Christmas look to be right around 60 degrees with sunny skies and a north breeze

Long range models has southern Nevada starting out next week in the mid to upper 60s. Could see slight changes as we get closer to Christmas.

