3 dead after murder-suicide in Bullhead City, police say

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Three people have died after a murder-suicide incident in Bullhead City on Sunday, according to authorities.

The Bullhead City Police Department released a statement via social media on Monday that officers responded to a call of “subjects down” inside a home near the 500 block of Riverview Drive.

When police arrived they found three deceased individuals inside the home, each with a gunshot wound to the head.

Detectives determined Timothy Albright, 64, of Cromwell, Minnesota, had shot his fiance and her cousin before shooting himself.

He and his fiance were staying with the cousin for the winter, police said. The reason for the shooting is unknown.

Neighbors told investigators they had plans to meet with Albright and the victims later that night but when no one showed up the neighbors became concerned and checked on the residence.

The incident remains under investigation.

