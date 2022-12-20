2 teachers assaulted at Legacy High School, staff members say

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Staff members at Legacy High School tell FOX5 that two teachers were assaulted and one was badly beaten, as Clark County School District officials confirm that three juveniles were arrested in a Friday incident.

According to some staff members, a Legacy High School student and two other juveniles (who do not attend the school) attempted to barge into a portable classroom; a female teacher was elbowed in the chest. A male teacher responded to the commotion and was beaten, according to the staff members’ accounts.

Special education teacher Lane Jerrel tells FOX5, he is a friend of the injured educator and was with them as they waited for paramedics to respond. “He had a dislocated shoulder and was in a lot of pain. His face was really scuffed up. He looked like he got beat up really, really badly,” Jerrel said. The teacher is home recovering.

Staff members said there is an alert button on staff lanyards, but Jerrel believes that the teacher was overwhelmed and incapacitated during the incident and could not utilize it.

“He was in a lot of pain, but he was just absolutely livid. The other teacher -she was really really upset, really flustered. I think that everybody is really just beside themselves over this: again, something that was preventable and something that shouldn’t have happened,” he said.

“It’s frightening, but it’s also aggravating because it’s a problem that keeps happening,” Jerrel said.

FOX5 has told you about several incidents in 2022:

In the first week of February, the school disclosed that a teenager assaulted the principal’s secretary with a radio and was arrested.

On April 21, three people who were not students were arrested for starting a fight on campus; a gun was found in their vehicle.

In May, FOX5 reported that a parent barged into a classroom, shouted obscenities and even threw a desk, according to the teacher. The parent was escorted off campus.

Jerrel hopes that the school or district can step up patrols to keep outsiders off the campus.

“I’m sure the district, the school wants to do something about it. But they’ve got to do more,” he said, having also been the victim of a stabbing assault by a juvenile at a different school. Jerrel said he plans to leave teaching at the end of the year due to stress and safety concerns in the profession.

CCSD released the following statement, Monday:

“The District continues to focus on student and staff safety through many strategies, including single points of entry on campuses during school hours and various emergency and instant alert systems. Additionally, other security measures are already in place, including security monitors, campus perimeter fencing, surveillance cameras, and a dedicated police department that patrols our schools with two officers assigned to the campus. While individual student matters cannot be discussed, know that the Clark County School District actively pursues all legal actions against anyone threatening or committing violence on our campuses or students violating the CCSD Student Code of Conduct.”

FOX5 has asked if the student involved will be allowed to come back to class on campus but has not gotten an answer.

