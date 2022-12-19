West Point grad, Army veteran killed while selling father-in-law’s car in Phoenix

Police say they are now looking for a second suspect after David Navidad-Parra was found dead while selling a car to Abel Uribe who was arrested Saturday night.
By David Caltabiano
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 3:12 PM PST|Updated: 20 hours ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Phoenix man is facing kidnapping and murder charges after he allegedly killed a man who was selling a car. The victim is David Navidad-Parra, a West Point graduate and Army veteran who was trying to sell his father-in-law’s car for him. “It’s pretty sad you know, he’s an Army vet and hopefully justice is served,” said Kevyn Martinez, who lives near where Navidad-Parra’s body was found.

Police said Navidad-Parra was reported missing on Friday night after he met 29-year-old Abel Uribe for a private car sale. Investigators said Navidad-Parra was giving Uribe a test drive for the vehicle. Navidad-Parra was found dead near 45th Avenue and McDowell Road. Meanwhile, the car was found burnt to a crisp more than ten miles away near 91st Avenue and Rose Lane.

“I remember seeing yellow tape everywhere and the body and you know, it was a sad thing to see,” said Martinez, who also sells cars. “You never know what could happen every time you sell a vehicle. Now, I’m more cautious.”

Now, there is a growing memorial where David’s body was found. “Super sad, honestly really sad and I can’t imagine the pain the whole family is going through,” said Navarro.

Investigators say that Uribe robbed Navidad-Parra. Court paperwork does not have a confession from Uribe, but he was arrested at Westgate Entertainmet District after he tried to use Navidad-Parra’s credit card. Uribe reportedly told investigators that he lit the car on fire by breaking open a gas line and using a cigarette to ignite the flames.

Police confirm they’re looking for a second suspect in the case.

