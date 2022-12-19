Volunteers needed for Clark County’s annual homeless census

By Stacy Wimmer
Dec. 19, 2022
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Your help is needed to help with next year’s Southern Nevada Homeless Census.

The count will take place around the Las Vegas Valley on Jan. 26, 2023.

Volunteers will be asked to work a four-hour-shift, arriving at deployment sites throughout the valley at five a.m.

Last year’s census found nearly 14,000 people experienced homelessness in Southern Nevada at some point during the year.

Anyone interested in volunteering is asked to visit https://helphopehome.org/homeless-census/ for information about the census. Virtual training sessions will take place one week prior to the event.

According to Clark County, “the homeless census is a qualifying requirement for grants that provide more than $15 million annually to local organizations that provide homeless services and programs.”

