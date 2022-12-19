Vigil held for 2 toddlers killed in North Las Vegas suspected DUI crash

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A vigil was held over the weekend to remember the two young girls who were killed in a suspected DUI crash last week in North Las Vegas.

”I feel heartbroken at the same time I think my kids would want me to be happy I don’t think I’ll ever be the same,” said Tavon Wilmer, the 22-year-old father of the two girls. A pain he said he can’t wrap his head around.

“My mother called me and told me my kids was dead and then i looked on the news, and it was on the news the car, I just broke down,” Tavon said.

Wilmer’s daughters, Rose, 2, and Taylor, 3, were killed in the Dec. 11 crash in North Las Vegas.

“They brought me joy everyday I looked at my phone and just wanted to push myself they were my motivation they were my all everyday I wake up a part of me is missing,” said Tavon.

The preliminary investigation revealed a silver Honda van was traveling northbound on Scott Robinson from Lone Mountain. The Honda failed to maintain inside the lane, sideswiped trees, a light pole, and a wall, and then struck a large palm tree head-on. The two juveniles were not wearing age-appropriate child safety restraints resulting in the initial toddler being decapitated and the other later succumbing to injuries.

At a vigil on Saturday, Wilmer said he was grateful for the community.

“I appreciate everyone that started this my kids didn’t deserve this they were beautiful kids this is really hard,” said Tavon.

“Here’s a picture of Rose, we used to watch her all the time she was a part of our family even though not blood we took care of her as if she was our own, she will never be forgotten,” said Venus Blankenship.

Venus and Patricia Davis were babysitters of the two girls, they had a closer bond with Rose.

“I watched Rose for the majority of her life, she brought so much life to me and my family,” said Venus.

“Devastated didn’t know how to feel I went numb we were babysitters my mom and I and hearing what took place was just horrific,” said Patricia.

Police say the two juveniles were not wearing proper protective restraints.

“They’re innocent babies they didn’t ask to be here, and pretty much they’ll never be forgotten,” said Venus.

“I you loved our kids, everyone loved our kids our kids brought joy to everyone that was down I know it’s gonna be hard for you I know it’s hard for me,” said Tavon.

