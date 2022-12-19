Tickets on sale for Disney immersive experience opening in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Tickets for the Disney immersive experience that’s set to open in Las Vegas are now on sale.

According to the website, the attraction will open its doors on Thursday, March 30, 2023. The experience will run into September with the last date listed as Sunday, Sept. 3.

As part of the event, Walt Disney Animation Studios partnered with Lighthouse Immersive Studios, the producers of Immersive Van Gogh, to bring the “Disney Animation: Immersive Experience” to Las Vegas.

When initially announced, the companies said the experience will feature the music and artistry within Disney Animation’s collection of films — from recent hits like Encanto, Zootopia and Frozen, to all of the classics including The Lion King, Peter Pan and Pinocchio.

Disney Immersive Experience to open in Las Vegas (Credit Walt Disney Animation Studios/Lighthouse Immersive Studios)

Developers said “audiences will feel like they’ve entered the incredible worlds of beloved Disney characters and become one with them.”

Disney Immersive Experience to open in Las Vegas (Walt Disney Animation Studios/Lighthouse Immersive Studios)

The exhibit, which creators say invites guests “inside the films of Walt Disney Animation Studios,” will be held at Lighthouse ArtSpace Las Vegas, inside The Shops at Crystals.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit: https://lighthouseimmersive.com/disney/las-vegas/

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.