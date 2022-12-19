Silverton hosting ‘Underwater Santa’ experience on Christmas Eve

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Those who haven’t had a chance to visit Santa yet will have a unique opportunity on Christmas Eve.

On Saturday, Santa will hop in the aquarium at the Silverton Casino Hotel.

According to the Silverton, guests can share their Christmas wish list with Santa and his helpers at the following times:

12:00-12:30 p.m.

12:45-1:15 p.m.

2:00- 2:30 p.m.

2:45- 3:15 p.m.

In addition to the scuba diving Santa, the property’s mermaids will also host holiday story time:

12:30-12:45 p.m.

2:30-2:45 p.m.

For more information, visit: https://silvertoncasino.com/event/aquarium-holidays/

