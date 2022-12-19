Police seek suspect in robbery of business in west Las Vegas Valley

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department are asking for the public’s help in finding a suspected robber.

Police said at around 10:10 a.m. Monday a robbery occurred at a business near Lake Mead and Tenaya.

The suspect entered the store and robbed an employee. He is described as a Black man in his 30s, around 5′9 to 6 feet tall with a short beard and mustache and thin to average build.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Commercial Robbery Section at (702) 828-3591.

To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or visit the website. Tips directly leading to an arrest or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.

