New project gives greater ASL access for Nevadans

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - A new project is giving deaf Nevadans greater access to ASL.

The Nevada Mobile Communication Access Project has developed an app that gives individuals access to live interpreter services to communicate with hearing people in the same room.

Users can connect with an ASL interpreter to help them in social situations, ordering in restaurants, and talking with co-workers among other things.

The app was made possible with funding from the Nevada Governor’s Council on Developmental Disabilities and in coordination with the Nevada Commission for Persons Who are Deaf and Hard of Hearing.

“I am thrilled to announce the ASL Anywhere app is now available for Nevadans. This technology is so important for those who need ASL and I hope it helps families as we gather for the holidays,” said Catherine Nielsen, Executive Director of the Nevada Governor’s Council on Developmental Disabilities.

To get the app, apply here. Click on the Nevada flag and complete the application.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.