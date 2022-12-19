Las Vegas local hits $124K jackpot at west valley casino

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas local has some extra money in their pockets ahead of Christmas after hitting a jackpot at a west valley casino.

According to the Rampart Casino, the lucky winner, who remained anonymous, hit the $124,527 Lightning Link Grand Jackpot at the Summerlin property late last week.

No additional information was provided.

