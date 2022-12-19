Las Vegas local hits $124K jackpot at west valley casino

Las Vegas local hits $124K jackpot at west valley casino
Las Vegas local hits $124K jackpot at west valley casino(Rampart Casino)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 10:35 AM PST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas local has some extra money in their pockets ahead of Christmas after hitting a jackpot at a west valley casino.

According to the Rampart Casino, the lucky winner, who remained anonymous, hit the $124,527 Lightning Link Grand Jackpot at the Summerlin property late last week.

No additional information was provided.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

In this photo provided by the Nevada Department of Corrections, the then-newly completed...
Clark County DA petitions court to stop death row commutations
Mystery Nevada fossil site could be ancient maternity ward
Mystery Nevada fossil site could be ancient maternity ward
Hard Rock completes acquisition of Mirage on Las Vegas Strip
Hard Rock completes acquisition of Mirage on Las Vegas Strip
Hearing date set for ex-UNLV recruit accused in fatal crash