Las Vegas local hits $124K jackpot at west valley casino
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 10:35 AM PST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas local has some extra money in their pockets ahead of Christmas after hitting a jackpot at a west valley casino.
According to the Rampart Casino, the lucky winner, who remained anonymous, hit the $124,527 Lightning Link Grand Jackpot at the Summerlin property late last week.
No additional information was provided.
