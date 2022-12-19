Hearing date set for ex-UNLV recruit accused in fatal crash

Zaon Collins
Zaon Collins(Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 6:29 AM PST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS (AP) — An April 6 preliminary hearing has been set for a former University of Nevada, Las Vegas basketball recruit accused of driving impaired and causing a deadly crash nearly two years ago.

Prosecutors said Zaon Collins, a former Las Vegas high school star, is charged with DUI and reckless driving resulting in death in the Dec. 30, 2020 crash.

According to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police, Collins was 19 at the time of the crash and was driving nearly 90 mph in a 35-mph zone.

The driver of the other car, 52-year-old Eric Echevarria, died from his injuries.

Police reported finding a leafy green substance in Collins’ vehicle and said he showed signs of intoxication from cannabis.

Authorities said a blood test later found that Collins had 3.0 nanograms per milliliter of THC in his blood, when the legal limit at the time was 2.0 nanograms.

The Clark County District Attorney’s office said it would pursue the case via preliminary hearing, in which a judge hears the prosecution’s evidence and decides if it’s sufficient for establishing probable cause and proceeding to trial.

