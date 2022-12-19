Hard Rock completes acquisition of Mirage on Las Vegas Strip for more than $1B

Hard Rock shares new renderings of guitar-shaped hotel planned for Las Vegas Strip
Hard Rock shares new renderings of guitar-shaped hotel planned for Las Vegas Strip(Hard Rock International via Nevada Gaming Control Board)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 9:02 AM PST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Hard Rock International has completed its acquisition of the Mirage on the Las Vegas Strip.

According to a news release, Hard Rock on Friday received regulatory approval from the Nevada Gaming Commission to acquire The Mirage Hotel & Casino from MGM Resorts International.

Following the approval, Hard Rock assumed operations control of the Mirage as of 6 a.m. Monday, Dec. 19, the release notes.

As part of the transaction, Hard Rock paid $1.075 billion in cash for the operating assets of The Mirage Hotel & Casino.

The release notes that Hard Rock entered into a long-term lease agreement with VICI Properties Inc. for the real estate property of The Mirage.

According to Hard Rock International, the 3,044-room property “will continue to operate as The Mirage Hotel & Casino until the renovation and rebranding of the property to the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Las Vegas is complete.”

As part of the changes that Hard Rock says “will dramatically reimagine every aspect of the resort,” Hard Rock plans to add a guitar-shaped hotel tower adjacent to the property on Las Vegas Boulevard.

