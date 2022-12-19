Clark County DA petitions court to stop death row commutations

In this photo provided by the Nevada Department of Corrections, the then-newly completed execution chamber at Ely State Prison in Ely, Nev., is shown on Nov. 10, 2016. A federal judge declined Monday, June 13, 2022, to either decide or dismiss a condemned Nevada killer's lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of the state plan for what would be its first lethal injection in more than 16 years. (Nevada Department of Corrections via AP, File)(AP)
By Michael Bell
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 10:47 AM PST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - On Monday, the Clark County District Attorney’s Office filed an emergency petition to the Supreme Court of Nevada to stop a vote that could grant commutations for 65 people awaiting the death penalty.

The write of prohibition, if granted by the supreme court, would prevent the State Board of Pardons Commissioners from voting Tuesday.

If the vote is held, it could change all death sentences to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson said last week he had concerns about the vote. The petition seeks the supreme court to weigh in on if the Board of Pardons failed to comply with meeting requirements.

Wolfson issued a statement last week saying he had “many concerns” about the item.

On Dec. 15, a spokesperson for Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak said the matter had been added to the board’s agenda at the governor’s request.

“[T]he Governor has always said that capital punishment should be sought and used less often, and he believes this is an appropriate and necessary step forward in the ongoing conversation and discussion around capital punishment,” the petition reads.

The DA’s office argues the meeting scheduled for Tuesday is unauthorized and not properly designated and that the board lacks jurisdiction over the matter.

Nevada’s last execution was in 2006 when convicted murderer Daryl Mack was killed by lethal injection.

On Friday, the Washoe County District Attorney’s Office also filed a similar petition in state court in Carson City.

Washoe DA seeks to block pardons board from considering death penalty clemency

