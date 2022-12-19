‘Becky’ accused of giving man pills for “virality”, stealing his watch, Las Vegas police say

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Kansas woman arrested Wednesday is facing charges of residential burglary and grand larceny of more than $25,000 for an incident that occurred in November, according to authorities.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department reported responding to the Resorts World hotel Nov. 11 after a man called to report he had been robbed.

The alleged victim told investigators he had met “Becky,” who was later identified as Kendra Burtin, 32, of Wichita, and had drinks with her.

The two eventually went to his room at the hotel where she “offered him some pills that would increase his ‘virality.’”

Which is actually a word meaning “the condition or fact of being rapidly spread or popularized by means of people communicating with each other, especially through the internet,” according to Dictionary.com.

While there is a market for pills to increase “virility” which describes masculinity and male potency, that is not the word used in the report.

What kind of pills could do such a feat as to increase virality is not identified in the report.

The man said there was no exchange of money for intimate relations and the last thing he remembered before waking up later is that he still had all of his possessions.

At some point, the man fell asleep and woke up to find his Rolex Submariner watch valued at $20,000 missing, along with a cigar ring bearing his initials valued at $5,000 and a gold pinky ring also valued at $5,000.

Surveillance footage and a lineup with the alleged victim confirmed to authorities that Burtin was, in fact, “Becky.”

On Wednesday, Burtin was arrested during a traffic stop in Las Vegas and was questioned about the thefts.

Burtin said the victim had given her $500 for sex but denied stealing anything, according to the report.

Burtin has since posted bond and her next court date is Jan. 12.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.