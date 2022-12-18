Forecast Outlook-12/18/22

It will be a slow process but we are going to see the return to above seasonal temperatures this week.

The low that spread cloud over our area Saturday night has pushed east.

In it’s wake clear skies.

High Pressure will begin to take over but not before and other low slips into our region.

That low will not have much of an impact on us expect maybe produce some high level clouds.

As we move into the middle of the week we see the return of warmer temperatures starting with 58 degrees Wednesday through Friday and into the low 60′s on Christmas Eve Day and Christmas Day.

