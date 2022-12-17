LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A memorial continues to grow at the crash site on Lone Mountain Road and North Scott Robinson Boulevard.

One neighbor has arranged a candlelight service to raise awareness about car seat safety and remember the lives of two little girls.

The crash happened on Sunday.

The driver of a silver Honda failed to maintain inside the lane, sideswiped trees, a light pole, and a wall, and then struck a large palm tree head-on killing two-year-old Rose Wilmer and three-year-old Taylor Wilmer who was strapped in by an adult seatbelt.

The girl’s aunt was driving the car when it crashed and the girl’s mom was in the passenger seat.

For some neighbors seeing this crash so close to home was life-changing.

One neighbor who did not want to be identified who has an eight-month-old daughter said she won’t even take her baby in the car right now and has decided to arrange a candlelight service to raise awareness about the importance of car seats.

“I just want to make sure this never happens again to anybody,” said a neighbor who did not want to be identified. “I do have a little one. I raised one she is 18 now and the other one is 12 and this one is 8 months. I am always very on it about the car seat and making sure it is locked in safely, making sure it is on there and the impact right now, we are very traumatized.”

The candlelight service will take place Saturday, December 17th at 6pm.

Vigil to be held for 2 toddlers killed in suspected North Las Vegas DUI crash (Courtesy)

A gofundme page has been created where people can donate money that will go towards car seats for those in need.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.