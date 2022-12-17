Forecast Outlook-12-16-22

There is a light at the end of the tunnel for the colder temperatures to end, but it’s still a few days away.

Overnight temperatures are forecast to dip below the freezing mark for many areas around the Las Vegas Valley starting Friday night.

The dry cold air mass we are under will continue to deliver a northwest flow...into the start of the week, in other words staying cool.

Changes occur as a ridge of high pressure starts building Tuesday.

Tuesday on we’ll see temperature increases of 2 to 3 degrees a day right through into Friday.

Christmas Eve and Christmas Day the highs are expected to be in the low to mid 60′s.

There is no rain in our forecast for the next seven days.

