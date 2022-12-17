Eighteen arrested in Sparks undercover prostitution sting

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -A two-day undercover operation in Sparks targeting men soliciting adults and children for prostitution results in eight felony arrests and 10 misdemeanor arrests.

The operation was Thursday ad Friday at an undisclosed Sparks location and several agencies were involved, according to a statement sent Saturday.

Six of the arrested people attempted to engage in sex with juveniles, the statement said.

“Detectives were solicited by individuals via various online platforms, and through their conversations, the individuals arranged to engage in sexual activity with the undercover detectives,” the statement said.

The felony arrests were:

Daniel Mariscal, 27: Two counts of luring of a child, attempted statutory sexual seduction and attempted child abuse.

Vijaykrishna Merugu, 32: Assault with a deadly weapon of a protected person and soliciting prostitution.

Brandon Carr, 31: Soliciting a child for prostitution and attempted child abuse.

Jeffrey Alan Storey, 63: Possession of a controlled substance, soliciting prostitution.

Dennis Boholano, 42: Soliciting a child for prostitution, attempted child abuse.

Jay E. Russell, 24: Luring of a child, attempted statutory sexual seduction and attempted child abuse.

Jason Roy Smith, 42: Soliciting a child for prostitution, luring a child using a computer, attempted child abuse, attempted statutory sexual seduction, attempted use of a child 14 or older as a subject of sexual portrayal, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance for sale, sale of a controlled substance.

Daniel Edmonds, 37: Luring of a child, attempted statutory sexual seduction, attempted kidnapping, attempted child abuse.

These people had misdemeanor arrests for soliciting prostitution: Danyal Sayed Ali, 22, Sergio Diaz-Alvarado, 47, Jobin Nash, 47, Bahram Solman, 62, Carlos Gomez-Ygomez, 38, Sabino Vidal Rosales, 51, Daniel Bonilla, 24, Edward Swainston,51, and Jose Luis Vasquez Gomez, 33.

Blake Carranza-Aquil, 30, was arrested on two counts of soliciting prostitution and one count of obstructing and resisting a peace officer.

This operation included personnel from the regional Human Exploitation and Trafficking unit, the Sparks Police Department, the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office, the FBI Northern Nevada Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force, the FBI Northern Nevada Safe Streets Task Force, the University of Nevada Police Department – Northern Command, the Carson City Sheriff’s Office, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Washoe County School District Police, the Regional Sex Offender Notification Unit, the Reno Police Department Downtown Enforcement Team, Nevada Department of Corrections and the Nevada Gaming Control Board.

People who have information about prostitution or sex trafficking are asked to call HEAT at 775 325-6470.

