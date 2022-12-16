USPIS offers $50K reward in letter carrier robbery

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward up to $50,000 for information in connection to a robbery of a Las Vegas postal worker.

According to USPIS, the robbery happened at 11:38 a.m. Dec. 9 near Washington Avenue and Pecos Road. Law enforcement said they are looking for two suspects who robbed a USPS letter carrier.

The suspects reportedly robbed the letter carrier at gunpoint, USPIS said. Armed robbery of a USPS employee is punishable by up to 25 years in prison.

Anyone with information is asked to contact USPIS at 1-877-876-2455 and say “law enforcement,” and reference case no. 3927085. Information will be kept confidential, USPIS said.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.