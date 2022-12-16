USPIS offers $50K reward in letter carrier robbery

Suspects in Dec. 9 robbery of USPS worker in Las Vegas.
Suspects in Dec. 9 robbery of USPS worker in Las Vegas.(USPIS)
By Elaine Emerson
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 4:20 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward up to $50,000 for information in connection to a robbery of a Las Vegas postal worker.

According to USPIS, the robbery happened at 11:38 a.m. Dec. 9 near Washington Avenue and Pecos Road. Law enforcement said they are looking for two suspects who robbed a USPS letter carrier.

The suspects reportedly robbed the letter carrier at gunpoint, USPIS said. Armed robbery of a USPS employee is punishable by up to 25 years in prison.

Anyone with information is asked to contact USPIS at 1-877-876-2455 and say “law enforcement,” and reference case no. 3927085. Information will be kept confidential, USPIS said.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Left- Kaleah Manning, 25; Right- Raenysa Washington, 23
2 women identified, charged in North Las Vegas suspected DUI crash claiming the lives of 2 toddlers
NICU patients at St. Rose Siena Hospital celebrate the holidays.
Las Vegas-area NICU babies celebrate first holiday season
Mayor Schieve at energy use, carbon emission announcement in 2021
Schieve lawsuit alleges tracking device was placed on her car
NICU patients at St. Rose Siena Hospital celebrate the holidays.
NICU babies celebrate holidays