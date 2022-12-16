Pedestrian dies after being hit by car near Decatur, Charleston

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas man has died from injuries sustained from being hit by a car Thursday evening, according to authorities.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department released a statement Friday morning that a man, aged 79, was hit by a car near the intersection of South Decature Boulevard and West Charleston Boulevard around 6 p.m.

Evidence at the scene and witnesses told police that the vehicle involved was turning east on Charleston Boulevard when a pedestrian in a motorized wheelchair entered the crosswalk.

A collision occurred as the pedestrian entered the path of travel of the vehicle.

The man was taken to University Medical Center and later died of his injuries.

It is the 146th traffic-related fatality in LVMPD’s jurisdiction for 2022. The incident remains under investigation.

