Man sentenced to federal prison in international theft scheme created accounts in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A U.S. man who once resided in Ukraine was sentenced to three-and-a-half years in prison by the federal justice system for his role in an international criminal enterprise to steal money from victims’ bank accounts.

Harold Sobel, 69, aided others in creating fake websites for shell companies that claimed to offer products or services like cloud storage. They would then make unauthorized charges against the victims while telling banks that the charges had been authorized.

The U.S. Department of Justice stated Friday that the charges to victims’ bank accounts resulted in increased scrutiny from banks, so the defendants misrepresented their records to the banks to conceal their crimes.

The criminal enterprise even created a call center in Ukraine which took complaints from the victims of the thefts as a way to dissuade them from making reports to the banks or the government.

As part of the scheme, Sobel opened bank accounts in the U.S. in October of 2019, including in Las Vegas. The company, “Silver Safe Box” performed more than 800,000 transactions ranging from 99¢ to $1.85.

Sobel devised the script used in response to complaints from victims at the call center in an effort to retain as much of the stolen money as possible.

When those efforts failed, refunds would be made to victims in another attempt to dissuade them from contacting the banks or law enforcement.

Sobel and his co-conspirators even had evaluations on how effective the call center’s personnel were. More than $1.5 million was stolen, Sobel admitted to the court.

In court documents, Sobel was described as “no intellectual lightweight” after having previously worked as a fraud investigator for an insurance company, a real estate investor, a realtor, a dental laboratory owner, a timeshare salesman, and “an employment history nearly as varied as the number of languages he comprehends.”

Sobel was previously convicted in the District of Nevada for structuring financial transactions in 1991. He fled the country to Ukraine for 15 years before pleading guilty to failure to appear and was sentenced to 112 days in prison.

Court records show Sobel told prosecutors he intends to pay restitution to the victims by “becoming successful very shortly,” which gave the government pause - asking the court to hopefully deter another possible scheme by giving the appropriate sentence.

“Nevertheless, incarceration’s past inability to fully deter defendant does not mean future incarceration would have no deterrent effect,” prosecutors stated.

“The Justice Department and our law enforcement partners will investigate and prosecute offenders who defraud Americans and U.S. financial institutions,” said U.S. Attorney Jason Frierson for the District of Nevada. “Our office will diligently work with the Department’s Consumer Protection Branch and law enforcement to use every tool at our disposal to hold fraudsters accountable regardless of where they reside and to bring justice for victims.”

