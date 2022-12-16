Las Vegas police investigate homicide near Elkhorn, Decatur

Police sirens (Generic photo)
Police sirens (Generic photo)(Atlanta News First)
By FOX5 Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 11:43 PM PST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a homicide at an apartment complex in the far north part of town.

Police say the homicide occurred in the 4800 block of Fuchsia Vine Court near Elkhorn Road and Decatur Boulevard.

Police have not released additional information at this time.

Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.

