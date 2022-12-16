Forecast Outlook- 12/16/2022

Temperatures remain well below average with no rain in sight for Southern Nevada. The long-range forecast is hinting at 60° weather returning later next week for Christmas.

The north breeze will be calming down this evening, setting us up for a cold start Saturday morning. We’ll see most neighborhoods around the Las Vegas Valley dipping down below freezing. A Hard Freeze Warning has been issued for areas of Mohave County, Arizona where temperatures will be below freezing for several hours. High temperatures will be running in the mid to upper 40s Saturday afternoon.

We’ll see some cloud cover roll through Saturday evening through Sunday morning. Sunday afternoon will feature more sunshine with highs back in the low 50s. The dry weather continues next week with temperatures on the rise. We’re back in the upper 50s by Wednesday with the long-range forecast hinting at 60s for Christmas weekend.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.