Animal Foundation seeking help for dog with severe mange

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A one-year-old puppy is in desperate need of your help.

Meet Penny! The Animal Foundation said she was found on the street suffering from an extreme case of mange. Mange is a skin condition caused by tiny mites that infest the skin.

Her skin is so bad she has open sores that bleed.

Last night, Penny came to us in itchy agony.



She was found on the streets of Las Vegas suffering from an extreme case of mange.



Her skin bleeds, and she has open sores and scabs, and thick, crusty patches of skin.



Please donate to her care here: https://t.co/xbCoa1YOHY pic.twitter.com/h026podlG0 — Animal Foundation (@animalfndlv) December 15, 2022

She was brought into the shelter where they have been treating her. Officials say she is responding well to the care.

The Animal Foundation is asking for donations to keep Penny’s treatment going. You can help give this sweet girl a second chance through the Animal Foundation’s website here.

