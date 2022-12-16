24-year-old woman killed in suspected DUI crash, Las Vegas police say

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A 24-year-old woman was killed in a suspected DUI crash overnight, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.

LVMPD said the crash happened around 12:16 a.m. Dec. 16 near Nellis Boulevard and Meikle Lane, south of Lake Mead Boulevard. According to police, a 2006 Chevrolet Silverado was speeding southbound on Nellis when in crossed over the opposite lanes and drove up on the sidewalk. The car continued through a chain-link fence and into a vacant lot, where it eventually hit the metal pole of a billboard and into a brick wall.

Police said the passenger, a 24-year-old woman, was killed in the crash and pronounced dead on scene. The driver, 21-year old Jesus Martinez-Ruiz from North Las Vegas, suffered minor injuries.

Police said Martinez-Ruiz is suspected of driving while impaired and was booked into Clark County Detention Center.

The woman who was killed will be identified by the Clark County Coroner’s Office once next of kin is notified.

The passenger’s death marks the 145th traffic-related fatality in the LVMPD’s jurisdiction for 2022.

