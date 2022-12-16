2 women identified, charged in North Las Vegas suspected DUI crash claiming the lives of 2 toddlers

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - North Las Vegas police announced charges for the women involved in a crash that killed two and three-year-old girls earlier this week.

The two women have been identified as Kaleah Manning, 25, and Raenysa Washington, 23. Police say Manning was driving the vehicle when it crashed.

The women are currently recovering from their injuries inside a local hospital but have been booked in absentia on a slew of charges.

Police are charging Manning with three counts of DUI resulting in substantial bodily harm or death, two counts of child neglect and endangerment resulting in death and two counts of operating a vehicle without child safety restraints. She is also being charged with operating a vehicle with a suspended registration, no proof of insurance, and failing to maintain a travel lane.

Washington is being booked on two counts of child neglect and endangerment resulting in death.

The preliminary investigation revealed a silver Honda van was traveling northbound on Scott Robinson from Lone Mountain. The Honda failed to maintain inside the lane, sideswiped trees, a light pole, and a wall, and then struck a large palm tree head-on. The two juveniles were not wearing age-appropriate child safety restraints resulting in the initial toddler being decapitated and the other later succumbing to injuries.

It is unknown the relationship between the young girls and Manning and Washington.

