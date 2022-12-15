US Park Rangers seek victim in Lake Mead assault case

A view of Lake Mead on May 27, 2021.
A view of Lake Mead on May 27, 2021.(Gai Phanalasy | FOX5)
By Michael Bell
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 4:06 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOULDER CITY, Nev. (FOX5) - The U.S. Park Rangers of Lake Mead National Recreation Area and agents with the National Park Service are asking the public for help identifying the victim of an assault earlier this year.

Rangers said in a statement released Wednesday that on Aug. 28 an adult male was violently assaulted by a group of individuals while camping with his family near the shoreline of Lake Mohave’s Nelson’s Landing area.

The victim is described as a Hispanic male between the ages of 25 and 35, weighing 200 to 250 pounds and his injuries would have required medical intervention.

Those who have information are asked to call the NPS tipline at 888-653-0009. Callers can remain anonymous. Or submit a tip.

