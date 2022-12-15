Plaza to host New Year’s Eve fireworks show, drone display in downtown Las Vegas

Plaza to host New Year’s Eve fireworks show, drone display in downtown Las Vegas
Plaza to host New Year’s Eve fireworks show, drone display in downtown Las Vegas(G.Watson Images 2019 | G. Watson Images via Plaza Hotel & Casino)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 10:15 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Plaza Hotel & Casino announced Thursday that the property will once again celebrate New Year’s Eve with a fireworks show in downtown Las Vegas.

In addition to the fireworks show at midnight, the Plaza shared that this year’s event will also debut a drone display.

As part of the event, the Plaza says the “never-before-seen aerial presentation” will feature “150 drones illuminating the sky with a countdown to the fireworks at midnight.”

According to the Plaza, the property’s fireworks show will be visible for miles.

For more information, visit: https://www.plazahotelcasino.com/entertainment/new-years-eve/

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Lifeguard Keith Jackson watches over the beach wave pool at the Mandalay Bay Resort Hotel &...
MGM Resorts accepting applications for pool positions in Las Vegas
‘Doritos After Dark’ food experience launching in Las Vegas
PHOTOS: ‘Doritos After Dark’ late-night food experience launching in Las Vegas
Las Vegas babysitter sentenced in death of 5-year-old boy
Generic police lights
2 hit, killed by train after exiting car on tracks in Nevada