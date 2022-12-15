Plaza to host New Year’s Eve fireworks show, drone display in downtown Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Plaza Hotel & Casino announced Thursday that the property will once again celebrate New Year’s Eve with a fireworks show in downtown Las Vegas.

In addition to the fireworks show at midnight, the Plaza shared that this year’s event will also debut a drone display.

As part of the event, the Plaza says the “never-before-seen aerial presentation” will feature “150 drones illuminating the sky with a countdown to the fireworks at midnight.”

According to the Plaza, the property’s fireworks show will be visible for miles.

For more information, visit: https://www.plazahotelcasino.com/entertainment/new-years-eve/

